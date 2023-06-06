Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 381.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,078 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.