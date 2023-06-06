Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 31,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 26,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOTO. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Travel and Vacation index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed travel and vacation companies. OOTO was launched on Jun 10, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.