Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $755,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,678.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $469,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

DLB opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

