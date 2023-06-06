Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $235.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.50.

DG stock opened at $158.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.80. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $158.32 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

