Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.73) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Dowlais Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON DWL opened at GBX 125.35 ($1.56) on Monday. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 148 ($1.84). The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -2,115.00.
