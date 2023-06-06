Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.73) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Dowlais Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON DWL opened at GBX 125.35 ($1.56) on Monday. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 148 ($1.84). The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -2,115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 25,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £32,093.46 ($39,897.39). In other Dowlais Group news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 25,471 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £32,093.46 ($39,897.39). Also, insider Philip Harrison purchased 23,805 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £29,756.25 ($36,991.86). Insiders purchased a total of 130,560 shares of company stock worth $16,101,619 in the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.