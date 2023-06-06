DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKNG. UBS Group raised DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.32.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $25.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.80.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at $124,418,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,919,735 shares of company stock worth $42,342,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

