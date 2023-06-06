Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Down 0.6%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 2,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DYNDF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.