eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Trading 4% Higher

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eDreams ODIGEO SA engages in the provision of online travel services. Its brands include Opodo, eDreams, Go Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo. The company was founded by Javier Pérez-Tenessa de Block, James Hare, and Mauricio Prieto in 1999 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.