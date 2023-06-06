eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading Down 1.1%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 982,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,860,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on shares of eEnergy Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £15.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

