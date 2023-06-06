Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.05.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $444.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.76. The company has a market capitalization of $421.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

