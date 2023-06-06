Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 11,215 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $13,999,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

