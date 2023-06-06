Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 385.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 387,609 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $996.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

