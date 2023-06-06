Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 292.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $51,692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 25.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,975,000 after buying an additional 312,753 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $12,148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 425.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

EHC opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Encompass Health’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

