Energean (LON:ENOG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,215 ($15.10) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,585 ($19.70) to GBX 1,530 ($19.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Price Performance

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,149 ($14.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,423.73. Energean has a twelve month low of GBX 929.50 ($11.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,622 ($20.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,227.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,246.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,037.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Energean Announces Dividend

Energean Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Energean’s payout ratio is 120,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.