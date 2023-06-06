Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 401.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enovix Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.