Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

