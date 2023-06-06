EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.