Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,692,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,243,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 836,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.