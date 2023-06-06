Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,692,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,243,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 836,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.