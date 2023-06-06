Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Equity Residential by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.