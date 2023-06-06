Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Eramet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ERMAY opened at $9.91 on Monday. Eramet has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.
Eramet Company Profile
