Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Eramet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ERMAY opened at $9.91 on Monday. Eramet has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Eramet Company Profile

Eramet SA engages in the production of mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Manganese, Nickel, Mineral Sands, and Lithium. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives. The Nickel division engages in mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications.

