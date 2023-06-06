ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILJ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 104,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

