F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 302,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 419,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on F45 Training from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

F45 Training Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -1.20.

Institutional Trading of F45 Training

About F45 Training

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in F45 Training by 1,260.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

