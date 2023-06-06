Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.58

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $18.01. Fanuc shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 241,073 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Fanuc in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.98.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

