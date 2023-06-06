FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder James W. Ayers Acquires 9,000 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 9,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,815,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,883,749.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FBK opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FB Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 64,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FB Financial by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

