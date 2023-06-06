Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Shares of RACE opened at $296.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $302.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.48.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

