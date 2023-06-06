Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FSZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.14.

FSZ stock opened at C$6.76 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$565.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 452.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Fiera Capital in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

