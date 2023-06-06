Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.57. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 20,778 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
Read More
