Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.57. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 20,778 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

