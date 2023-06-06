Financial Contrast: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) vs. PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) and PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and PrairieSky Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $19.17 billion 1.65 $6.02 billion $9.17 5.27 PrairieSky Royalty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PrairieSky Royalty.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 8 9 1 2.61 PrairieSky Royalty 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Devon Energy and PrairieSky Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $69.53, indicating a potential upside of 43.80%. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.98%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than PrairieSky Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of PrairieSky Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and PrairieSky Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 31.39% 47.42% 22.04% PrairieSky Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Devon Energy beats PrairieSky Royalty on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was formerly known as 1786071 Alberta Ltd. and changed its name to PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.