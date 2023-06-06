First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,569 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1,219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 186,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Price Performance

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

