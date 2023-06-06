First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 61,447 ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 61,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Stock Down 1.0 %

PRA stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $682.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.75 and a beta of 0.39.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.92%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

