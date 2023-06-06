First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $221,080,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

