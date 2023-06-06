First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 4,493 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 195,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,537,000 after buying an additional 191,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,268.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 5,021 shares of company stock worth $99,124 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

