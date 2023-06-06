First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.42. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.