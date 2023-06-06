First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

HAIN opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

