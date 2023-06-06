First Trust Advisors LP Sells 19,776 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,319,000 after purchasing an additional 492,354 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,651,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,920,000 after purchasing an additional 964,300 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $477,409. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

