First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 11,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 3,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.12% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

