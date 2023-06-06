Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($223.77) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($200.35) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a £140 ($174.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($166.58) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($171.56) to £160 ($198.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £142.27 ($176.86).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £158.85 ($197.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8,920.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £136.49. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($91.25) and a 12-month high of £168.32 ($209.25).

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

In other news, insider John Bryant bought 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £156.07 ($194.02) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($983,683.37). 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

