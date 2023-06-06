Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.31. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 2,646 shares traded.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

