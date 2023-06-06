Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.77. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 2,342 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a market cap of C$175.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

