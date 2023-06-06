Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Foran Mining Co. (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 5,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 23,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

