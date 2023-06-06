Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Shares Up 0.1%

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (FRXBU)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.