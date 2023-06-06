Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,246,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 381,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,037,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,816,000 after buying an additional 421,039 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

