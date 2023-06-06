Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in FOX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

