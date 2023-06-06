Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,809 shares of company stock worth $1,202,647. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FELE opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

