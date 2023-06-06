Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 19,595 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 278,439 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

