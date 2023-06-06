Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 3,408 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

