Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $133.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

