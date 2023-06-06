Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 966 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,571,000 after purchasing an additional 114,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 34,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average is $179.91. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $204.30.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

