Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $232.67 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $250.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.00 and its 200 day moving average is $205.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.46.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

