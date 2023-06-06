Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

